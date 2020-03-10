Special to the News Messenger
Millions of white lights adorn the historic Harrison County Courthouse each Holiday season as we welcome guests to celebrate with their family and friends. Businesses and residents alike anticipate the arrival of Wonderland of Lights with great pride. It is a wonderful time of the year for the community to put their best foot forward and extend a warm welcome and is a great opportunity to create cherished memories with friends and family.
Wonderland of Light’s 2019 saw a substantial increases in profit, out of City and State ticket sales, and event attendance. The City was also able to reduce its payroll costs and general overhead expenditures.
However, sponsorship dollars and volunteer hours saw a decline. “An event of this magnitude for this amount of time would simply not be possible without the hard work of our staff and volunteers, “ said Main Street Manager Rachel Chapman. “It truly takes a village, and while we are grateful for each and every person who gives of their time and energy, there is always more that, not only can be, but needs to be done.”
The City of Marshall and the Main Street Board will hold a Town Hall on Wonderland of Lights on March 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston, in downtown Marshall. Previously the City held two wrap up meetings each year, one with City staff for logistics and one with volunteers and the Main Street Board. This will be the first Town Hall on Wonderland of Lights that the City has held and was recommended by the Main Street Board. Community members and those involved in the festival are invited to speak on future improvements, new ideas, and provide feedback.
“Wonderland of Lights was born out of a need for community. It has passed hands many times, and over the past few years the City has been able to manage it to now make a substantial profit. Our Main Street board has been actively involved, and I believe that they were critical, in turning it around to become a growing and beneficial festival once again. As we notice the decline in volunteers, this board believes that it is vital that we work towards returning this festival to how it began- a community backed and supported event. We want to hear ideas from our community members and we want to inspire more of them to be a larger part of this festival that does so much for our downtown.” Chapman said.