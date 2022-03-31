NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Nunge made the go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left and Xavier won its first NIT championship in 64 years Thursday night, rallying for a 73-72 victory over Texas A&M at Madison Square Garden.
Colby Jones scored 21 points for the Musketeers (23-13) and was selected the tournament’s most outstanding player. Dwon Odom added 18, and Nunge had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help Xavier erase a 10-point deficit under interim coach Jonas Hayes.
It was the last National Invitation Tournament title game at Madison Square Garden for at least a couple of years — ending a college basketball tradition that dates to 1938.
MSG won’t host the semifinals and finals in 2023 and 2024, the NIT announced Monday, saying it has started a bid process to find new sites for those years and an announcement is expected this spring.
Quenton Jackson had 23 points for the Aggies (27-13), left out of the NCAA Tournament despite reaching the SEC final, where they lost to Tennessee. It was a surprising snub by the selection committee that drew criticism from Aggies coach Buzz Williams and others.
Purdue’s Jaden Ivey announces he’s entering NBA draft
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue’s Jaden Ivey has entered his name in the NBA draft, forfeiting his final two seasons of college eligibility.
“This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey,” Ivey posted on his social media accounts Thursday.
Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and was named to The Associated Press All-America second team. He joined Duke’s Paolo Banchero as the only players this season with 600 points, 175 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocked shots. Ivey is the fourth Big Ten player in 30 years to achieve those marks.
The 6-foot-4 guard from South Bend, Indiana, is projected to be selected early in the first round of the June 23 draft.
Ivey played his best against ranked opponents, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists in nine games. He scored in double figures in 33 of his 36 games and had a team-best 14 games of at least 20 points.
Ivey had a combined 40 points and shot 5 for 10 on 3-pointers in the Boilermakers’ first two NCAA Tournament games. He struggled in the regional semifinal loss to Saint Peter’s, with nine points and six turnovers.
Ivey is the third Purdue player in recent years to declare for the draft as an underclassman. Caleb Swanigan did it in 2017 and Carsen Edwards in 2019.
___
